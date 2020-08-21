WATCH: Tyne-James Organ – ‘Hold Me Back’

Against grainy twilight hues, the unmistakable voice of Melbourne’s Tyne-James Organ delineates a tale of domestic abuse that is, unfortunately, a reality for too many in Australia. In the video for Organ’s latest single, Hold Me Back, a male character confronts his own reflection, reliving his violent actions through gripping flashbacks. The video ends with a series of confronting, but very real statistics. Both tender and full of force, this is Organ at his finest.

Check it out below.

Hold Me Back is out now, grab your copy here.