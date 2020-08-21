WATCH: Tyne-James Organ – ‘Hold Me Back’

Against grainy twilight hues, the unmistakable voice of Melbourne’s Tyne-James Organ delineates a tale of domestic abuse that is, unfortunately, a reality for too many in Australia. In the video for Organ’s latest single, Hold Me Back, a male character confronts his own reflection, reliving his violent actions through gripping flashbacks. The video ends with a series of confronting, but very real statistics. Both tender and full of force, this is Organ at his finest.
Hold Me Back is out now, grab your copy here.