Weezer swing into Christmas with their final SZNZ EP instalment ‘Winter’

Weezer concludes their four-part SNZ EP instalment with Winter, providing us with Christmas Emo tunes to get us through the holiday season.

If you have been looking for a cure for your Christmas blues, then Weezer have you sorted with their final instalment of their four-part SZNZ (pronounced seasons) EP series, titled Winter.

Winter follows on from the three other SZNZ instalments they have released this year – Spring, Summer, and Autumn. This seven track EP includes two of their most recent singles, I Want A Dog and Dark Enough To See The Stars.

Winter pays homage to the Christmas season, with well beloved season melodic tones blended in with their grungy sound, creating a melancholic pop-punk Christmas soundtrack, perfect for those who suffer through the jolly season. The band has stated that Winter is the “remedy for your seasonal depression”, which provides relief in being able to trade the dreaded sound of Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé’s Christmas classics for theatrical pop-punk Christmas tunes. The act of belting out infectious tunes about how miserable you are is far more therapeutic than copious amounts of eggnog.

Accompanying the release of Winter, the band have released a music video for their single Dark Enough To See The Stars, which you can watch below via YouTube.

Winter was released on 21 December 2022, just in time to celebrate the winter solstice. You can now stream Winter via Spotify below.