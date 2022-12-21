Why the internet is losing their minds over Lana Del Rey’s new billboard

Lana Del Rey has reached levels of pettiness previously reserved for castmates of The Real Housewives, revealing yesterday that the only billboard promoting her new album is located in her ex-boyfriend’s hometown.

Earlier this month, Lana Del Rey announced that her upcoming album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, will arrive in March of next year, accompanying the announcement with the release of the album’s title track. Now, in lieu of traditional marketing, Lana has garnered hype around the record by sheer savagery alone.

Taking to her personal Instagram account, the musician unveiled the only billboard for Ocean Blvd, located in the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The town is home to Lana’s ex-boyfriend, Sean Larkin — a placement that Lana later revealed was intentional. “There’s only one [billboard] and it’s in Tulsa,” she captioned the post, before elaborating in the comments section.“It’s. Personal”, she explained amid fan queries.

Lana seemingly made herself unmissable should Larkin pass by on his daily commute, with the billboard itself featuring the singer’s close-up face planted squarely within the horizontal frame. Fans promptly took to Twitter to applaud the depths of the revenge strategy, praising Lana for “set[ting] the pettiness bar higher.” Internet sleuths were quick to point out the fact that the album’s lead single was released on December 7, the same date as Larkin’s birthday.

Lana reportedly dated Larkin, a policeman and star of the television series Live PD, for around six months between 2019 and 2020. She is now rumoured to be involved with musician Jack Donoghue, who serves as the vocalist for the band Salem (a fittingly witchy name for a potential Lana suitor). The album update is especially promising given the news that its contents — including early demos — were stolen from her car in October.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd will serve as Lana’s follow-up to Blue Bannisters, which was released in October of last year.