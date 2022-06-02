Harvey Weinstein’s conviction upheld

A New York appeals court upheld discredited movie producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault conviction.

In February 2020 Weinstein was convicted and sentenced to over 2 decades in prison for assaulting his former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actor Jessica Mann.

Weinstein recently made an appeal to his 2020 conviction and 23-year prison sentence, saying the trial judge made several errors that tainted his trial.

“We reject (the) defendant’s arguments, and affirm the conviction in all respects,” a five-judge panel of the Appellate Division in Manhattan said unanimously.

A spokesperson for Weinstein, Juda Engelmayer said they will be appealing the court’s decision to New York’s highest court.

“We are disappointed and sad for Mr. Weinstein,” he said.

Weinstein’s conviction occurred three years after he was named in the #MeToo movement by a baffling list of 87 accusers.

Weinstein has continued to deny any non-consensual sexual encounters.