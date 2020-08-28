Got a hankering for some vintage tape delay vibes? Enter our IK Multimedia Space Delay giveaway competition for your chance to win 1 of 3 copies, valued at €99.99 each!

If you’re into audio, the name IK Multimedia will no doubt be familiar. They create hardware solutions for modern studio workflows, plus a range of top-class plugins.

Their latest release, Space Delay, pays homage to the iconic Roland Space Echo. The famed unit has been meticulously emulated down to the component level, presenting the same iconic interface as the original hardware.

While it’s familiar for old-school dub fans (except for the fresh coat of red paint instead of the original green), it offers up a few improvements that make it ideal for DAW-based audio production.

These new features include panning capabilities for each of the three playback heads, input filters for tonally shaping the echoes and lo-fi effects for adding some extra spice to your repeats.

To find out more about Space Delay, visit the IK Multimedia website.

