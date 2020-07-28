Space Delay from IK Multimedia is the reimagining of a classic

IK Multimedia has welcomed a new addition to its T-RackS family of plugins: Space Delay. It’s based on arguably the most famous hardware delay in history, the Roland Space Echo. And given its software format, it comes with a lot more flexibility than the original.

That’s not to say that this plugin lacks in character. Each element of the original tape-based unit — made famous by dub pioneers like King Tubby and Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry — was painstakingly modelled to recreate its unique character, resulting in a gritty, colourful, yet clever delay.

Space Delay is IK Multimedia’s reimagining of everyone’s favourite dubby delay, the Roland Space Echo. It’s crammed with character, colour and flexibility.

The front panel is one of the most recognisable of all the studio classics. And while the new version is coloured crimson instead of the Roland machine’s trademark green, all other controls are instantly familiar. EQ, Feedback and Rate controls are on hand, as well as the 12-way mode switch, including Reverb.

Beyond what you would expect, there are helpful additions which make it more pertinent to modern productions. These include panning capabilities for each of the three playback heads, input filters for tonally shaping the echoes and lo-fi effects for adding some extra spice to your repeats.

For more details, visit the IK Multimedia website.