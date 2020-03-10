 ​ ​
happy mag subscription

What you missed at The Golden Sheaf’s International Women’s Day party

Last Sunday, The Golden Sheaf in Double Bay celebrated International Women’s Day with a big daytime party.

The day featured an all-lady lineup including MINX, Stacie Fields, and many more, not to mention Veuve Clicquot Rose aplenty and cocktails inspired by some badass female Barcardi legacy bartenders. Here’s a taste of what went down.

SHE A.F. The Golden Sheaf international women's Day

Photos: April Josie

Check out what you missed at SHE A.F., a celebration of International Women’s Day at Double Bay institution The Golden Sheaf.

Throughout the day, patrons were treated to a delicious selection of sounds from the likes of Isy Isy, XIRA, Minx, and many others. It was a terrific day in Double Bay, the sun shining from on high as guests cooled themselves off with a few cold ones.

The combination of DJ sets, live acts, and mixed sets kept things fresh throughout – there was a distinct feeling that something new was always around the corner. Not to mention, the display of local female talent was top-of-the-line.

Check out a few highlights from the day’s proceedings below, and find out what else is going on at The Golden Sheaf here.

SHE A.F. The Golden Sheaf international women's DaySHE A.F. The Golden Sheaf international women's DaySHE A.F. The Golden Sheaf international women's DaySHE A.F. The Golden Sheaf international women's DaySHE A.F. The Golden Sheaf international women's DaySHE A.F. The Golden Sheaf international women's DaySHE A.F. The Golden Sheaf international women's DaySHE A.F. The Golden Sheaf international women's Day

FIND OUT MORE

The Golden Sheaf

Leave a Reply

March 10, 2020

More from Happy Mag