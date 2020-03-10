What you missed at The Golden Sheaf’s International Women’s Day party

Last Sunday, The Golden Sheaf in Double Bay celebrated International Women’s Day with a big daytime party.

The day featured an all-lady lineup including MINX, Stacie Fields, and many more, not to mention Veuve Clicquot Rose aplenty and cocktails inspired by some badass female Barcardi legacy bartenders. Here’s a taste of what went down.

Check out what you missed at SHE A.F., a celebration of International Women’s Day at Double Bay institution The Golden Sheaf.

Throughout the day, patrons were treated to a delicious selection of sounds from the likes of Isy Isy, XIRA, Minx, and many others. It was a terrific day in Double Bay, the sun shining from on high as guests cooled themselves off with a few cold ones.

The combination of DJ sets, live acts, and mixed sets kept things fresh throughout – there was a distinct feeling that something new was always around the corner. Not to mention, the display of local female talent was top-of-the-line.

Check out a few highlights from the day's proceedings below