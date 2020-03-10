Announcing the lineup for Bay Sounds #2!

Earlier this month we launched Bay Sounds, a three-show series going down at The Golden Sheaf, programmed by Happy Mag in partnership with 4 Pines Brewing Company.

After an incredible first show earlier this month, we are excited to release the lineup for the second instalment of the Bay Sounds series… and it’s a show you most certainly do not want to miss.

Join us for the second edition of Bay Sounds, a free event with an eclectic lineup you are going to love.

Headlining the second show is Sydney four-piece I Know Leopard, who have gained significant traction over the past year with the release of their debut album Love Is A Landmine, a standout Aussie release for 2019.

They will be joined by Egoism, who have been quickly gaining a name for themselves over recent months, sure to delight with their dreamy pop vibes.

Honey Hayze is set to spin track after track of their addictive indie rock, while three-piece Sydney outfit Mesmeriser will spoil us with their catchy garage-pop-rock.

Also joining the bill is Clouder, set to bring their ’90s-inspired and woozy alt sound to their set, while Jazz Luhrmann will present a tight-knit jazz throwdown unlike anything you’ve seen before. To make things even better, more artists are yet to be announced!

Bay Sounds goes down on Sunday April 5th at The Golden Sheaf in Double Bay. Entry is free. Get all the deets here.

Lineup

I Know Leopard

Egoism

Honey Hayze

Mesmeriser

Clouder

Jazz Luhrmann

+more TBA

Sunday April 5th

The Golden Sheaf, Double Bay

Free – RSVP

Special thanks to 4 Pines Brewing Company.