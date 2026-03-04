Where to watch Bruce Campbell’s ‘Ernie & Emma’

“I apologise if that’s a shock – it was to me too” he wrote.

The beloved actor Bruce Campbell has left fans shocked after revealing he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The actor was light on the details in a post shared to social media, and instead focused on the future of his professional career.

“My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie Ernie & Emma,” a new comedy Campbell directs and stars in, produced alongside his wife Ida Gearon.

Made famous for playing the screwball horror icon Ash in The Evil Dead franchise, Campbell’s comedic ability and chiselled chin propelled him to stardom.

Campbell assured fans “I am a tough old son-of-a-bitch … So I expect to be around a while,” though future appearances at conventions and events would have to be cancelled.

“Work in general need to take a back seat to treatment” he continued, regretting having to cancel, but continuing to support upcoming projects, including as executive producer on Evil Dead Burn, which wrapped production last October.

Though he stressed the post wasn’t to elicit sympathy, fans were quick to gush about their childhood hero. Many grew up watching Ash fighting zombies on a worn-out VHS. Now, it seems, time has caught up to us all.

“You’re the greatest fans in the world and I hope to see you soon!” He finished, a bittersweet ending to an otherwise heartbreaking post.

Ernie & Emma has already sold out an early screening in Portland, Oregon, the Hollywood Theatre is hosting a special sneak preview and Q&A with Bruce Campbell on April 4, 2026 – but it’s worth checking the box office for last-minute releases.

Alamo Drafthouse locations will also host a nationwide tour later this year, with cities like Austin, Denver, and San Francisco expected to be included; check their “Special Events” page for updates.

Bruce has announced a 20-city tour running from September through November 2026. This “event cinema” series will feature live appearances and conversations with him, with confirmed stops in Medford, Portland, and Detroit, and additional cities to be announced on Bruce-Campbell.com.

The film promising the same bittersweetness. It follows the story of Ernie, a recently widowed pear salesman, who journeys to scatter his wife’s ashes.

From fighting zombies to fighting grief, it seems mortality is ever-present in Campbell’s work and life.

Though Campbell may not be appearing publicly for a while, his presence will still be felt on-screen and amongst fans alike.