That time William Shatner made a Christmas album with Henry Rollins and Iggy Pop

It’s time to throw your mum’s shitty Christmas CD in the bin. Shatner Claus from the irresistible William Shatner is the Christmas album to end all Christmas albums!

I’m going to be honest… the first time I heard William Shatner’s rendition of Elton John’s Rocket Man, it changed my life. The man’s voice is just so damn irresistible.

Now, every Christmas, I make sure to enjoy Shatner’s sultry voice all through the holiday season with his Christmas album that features such artists as Henry Rollins, Iggy Pop, Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson, and a whole stack of others.

Titled Shatner Claus, the album features 14 unique takes on old Christmas classics. From Jingle Bells to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Shatner’s got you covered. They’re all a little bit shit, to be honest, but there’s a charm to be found – Shatner himself and the featured artists clearly had the time of their lives recording it.

Black Flag frontman Henry Rollins features on two versions of Jingle Bells, with the first being a traditional version and the second being a punk-rock version. Speaking of punk, Iggy Pop will also features on a version of Silent Night.

Meanwhile ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons features on a sultry version of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, plus Todd Rundgren and legendary Lynard Skynard drummer Artimus Pyle lend their talents to Shatner’s Winter Wonderland. It’s a wild ride, folks.

Check out the full track list, and give the album a spin, below.

1. Jingle Bells (feat. Henry Rollins)

2. Blue Christmas (feat. Brad Paisley)

3. Little Drummer Boy (feat. Joe Louis Walker)

4. Winter Wonderland (feat. Todd Rundgren & Artimus Pyle of Lynyrd Skynyrd)

5. Twas The Night Before Christmas (feat. Mel Collins of King Crimson)

6. Run Rudolph Run feat. (Elliot Easton of The Cars)

7. O Come, O Come Emmanuel feat. (Rick Wakeman of Yes)

8. Silver Bells (feat. Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull)

9. One for You, One For Me

10. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer (feat. Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top)

11. Silent Night (feat. Iggy Pop)

12. White Christmas (feat. Judy Collins)

13. Feliz Navidad (feat. Dani Bender)

14. Jingle Bells (feat. Henry Rollins) (Punk Rock Version)