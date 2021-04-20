Willie Nelson appointed himself Chief Tester at his own weed company

Willie Nelson is the longest outspoken celebrity champion of recreational marijuana and has been open in stating that the drug has saved his life.

Willie Nelson has appointed himself as the chief tester and head of quality control as his own Willie’s Reserve marijuana company.

It’s no secret that Nelson is a long-time cannabis fan, so much as he went as far as entering the weed industry and created his own brand titled Willie’s Reserve. The company is showing no signs of decline, with the brand’s leading taste tester being the iconic singer-songwriter himself.

Speaking to the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Nelson said he was yet to find any bad strains of the drug, and we are more inclined to believe him when he says it has had a life-changing effect on him. Nelson says “I used to smoke two or three packs of cigarettes a day and drink whatever there was there to drink. I had pneumonia four or five times, my lung collapsed, I almost died.”

“I said, ‘Wait a minute. I ain’t getting that high of Chesterfields.’ So I throw out the cigarettes, rolled up 20 joints and stuck it in there. I haven’t smoked a cigarette since.”

The 87-year-old country music icon has been vocalising the benefits of marijuana – recreational and medicinal – for years. He has even been known to be the only person out-smoke Snoop Dogg amongst a long line of free spoken weed smokers, which is noteworthy in itself.

Check out his interview on the Tonight Show below: