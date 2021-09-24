Willie Nelson announces new album, ‘The Willie Nelson Family’

Country music legend, Willie Nelson, will cover George Harrison and Kris Kristofferson on new studio album, The Willie Nelson Family.

Out on November 19, the new release will be a celebration of the legendary singer-songwriter’s brood. The album will feature contributions from Nelson’s sister Bobbie, his daughters Amy and Paula, and sons Lukas and Micah.

The new release will also feature contributions from Paul English, longtime drummer and close friend to Nelson, who passed away early last year at age 87. English was forever immortalised in the 1971 track, Me and Paul.

Continuing to impress, the octogenarian brings his own style to George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass and Kris Kristofferson’s Why Me on the new record.

Carter Family favourite, Keep On the Sunnyside will also feature.

Excited to announce The @WillieNelson Family record is coming out on November 19! The whole family came together for this and we can’t wait for you to hear it. Pre-order and listen to our new version of #FamilyBible now: https://t.co/jYVKpuCImI pic.twitter.com/aSwyXdUwEU — Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real (@lukasnelson) September 23, 2021

This album isn’t the first glimpse into the Nelson family talent pool – son Lukas has been forging a path in his father’s footsteps.

Lukas was recently recruited by Bradley Cooper as an ‘authenticity consultant’ for the big screen’s A Star Is Born. Inspired by his scruffy charisma, Cooper modeled his character’s look and presence after Nelson’s. Lukas also scored soundtrack credits and screen time, appearing alongside his band Promise of the Real, as Cooper’s backing group.

The Willie Nelson Family is Nelson’s second album of the year, following February’s That’s Life, his second volume of Frank Sinatra covers.

Back out on the road with Dad! First show out in Madison, WI last night! @WillieNelson pic.twitter.com/ndvb5FYsWg — Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real (@lukasnelson) August 8, 2021

View The Willie Nelson Family track list belowt:

1. “Heaven and Hell” (Willie Nelson)

2. “Kneel at the Feet of Jesus” (Willie Nelson)

3. “Laying My Burdens Down” (Willie Nelson)

4. “Family Bible” (Claude Gray, Paul Buskirk & Walt Breeland)

5. “In the Garden” (traditional)

6. “All Things Must Pass” (George Harrison)

7. “I Saw the Light” (Hank Williams, Sr.)

8. “In God’s Eyes” (Willie Nelson)

9. “Keep It on the Sunnyside” (A.P. Carter)

10. “I Thought About You, Lord” (Willie Nelson)

11. “Too Sick to Pray” (Willie Nelson)

12. “Why Me” (Kris Kristofferson)