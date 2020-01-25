Win a lifetime subscription to Happy Mag!

This Tuesday we unveil The Happy 100, a countdown of our 100 favourite tracks of 2019 from Australian and New Zealand artists.

To celebrate, we’re doing something we’ve never before. If you think you can guess what our number one song of 2019 was, we’ll give you a subscription to Happy Mag in print… for life.

Want a lifetime subscription to Happy Mag? Guess which track will take out The Happy 100’s number one spot and it’s yours.

What does a lifetime subscription to Happy Mag entail? It means you’ll receive a copy of our quarterly print magazine every time we release a new issue. As long as we’re still making them, you’ll be receiving the.

The Happy 100 is a countdown of our favourite songs released by Australian and New Zealand artists in 2019. There were a huge amount of stellar releases last year from artists the likes of Tame Impala, Julia Jacklin, Aldous Harding, Thelma Plum, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, to name a few. We just need one guess from you though – the song you think will earn number one.

To enter, jump into to the Facebook or Instagram posts below and comment which song you think will be our number one. On Tuesday all will be revealed, and if you guessed right… well, enjoy the reading.

Please note this competition is only open to Australian residents.

The Happy 100 kicks off on Tuesday January 28th from midday. Tune in on Facebook or Instagram for the countdown.