Windfall, Show Me Where it Hurts and more: Happy’s Weekend Reading

Windfall, Show Me Where it Hurts, Don’t Applaud. Either Laugh or Don’t., Under the Rainbow and Ice Cream Man are the best new reads for this weekend.

On the list for this weekend: heeding the lessons from Australia’s climate policy failures in Ketan Joshi’s Windfall and a powerful exploration of chronic illness in Kylie Maslen’s Show Me Where it Hurts.

The tale of an iconic comedy venue is detailed in Andrew Hankinson’s Don’t Applaud. Either Laugh or Don’t., the adventures of a colourful figure in Melbourne’s distant past are celebrated in Under the Rainbow, as well as a special anthology of Ice Cream Man comics.

Windfall: Unlocking a Fossil-Free Future by Ketan Joshi

Through policy mismanagement and a lack of political will, precious time has been lost in the quest for environmental sustainability. In Windfall, renewable energy expert Ketan Joshi plots a course toward an optimistic future and away from the destruction of the past. Via NewSouth Books.

Show Me Where it Hurts: Living with Invisible Illness by Kylie Maslen

In a collection of deeply personal essays, Kylie Maslen reflects on life with an invisible chronic illness. At once, she speaks to ignored sufferers of illness and those who wish to better understand how it feels. See Text for more.

Don’t Applaud. Either Laugh or Don’t. by Andrew Hankinson

The Comedy Cellar, buried deep within the heart of Greenwich Village, is a haven for up-and-coming stand-ups and a stage where superstars of the art can strut their stuff. Through the lens of this special location, Hankinson explores the cultural impact of modern comedy on wider society. More at Scribe.

Under the Rainbow: the Life and Times of E.W. Cole by Richard Broinowski

Broinowski’s book sheds new light on the larger-than-life 19th-century Melbournite, E.W. Cole. More than just a well-known, eccentric entrepreneur, he railed against the White Australia policy and believed in a fair and equitable society. Via Melbourne University Press.

Ice Cream Man presents: Quarantine Comix Special by W. Maxwell Price, Martín Morazzo and Chris O’Halloran

Quarantine Comix was formed at the beginning of the pandemic to invite people into the dark and twisted world of Ice Cream Man while the industry was in lockdown. Now, this special anthology has made it to print! Warning: not for children. See Image Comics for more.