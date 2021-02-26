LISTEN: Wolf Alice – ‘The Last Man On Earth’

We have been waiting ever so patiently but it’s finally here. The new single from Wolf Alice and an album release date!

Wolf Alice are back with a brand new track entitled The Last Man On Earth and it’s everything we could have dreamed of and more. Beginning with the beautiful voice of Ellie Rowsel accompanied by a soft piano track, the new track can only be described as a sweet lullaby. The track crescendos at the bridge with a hypnotising drum beat bringing out the familiar rock sound we know and love. Honestly, this track was definitely worth the wait.

Blue Weekend is the name of the new track and is set to release 11th of June, and we can’t wait to hear more from the band!

Check out the track below: