The Women’s Prize for Fiction 2022 shortlist has been announced

The shortlist for the prestigious Women’s Prize for Fiction has been announced, including Sorrow and Bliss by Sydney-based author, Meg Mason.

The Women’s Prize for Fiction is one of the most coveted awards in contemporary literature. With previous winners including Ann Patchett, Zadie Smith, Kamila Shamsie, and Susannah Clarke over its 26-year history, recognition in this award comes with significant prestige, not to mention £30,000 prize money.

In the running for the top prize in 2022 are Ruth Ozeki (The Book of Form and Emptiness), Louise Erdrich (The Sentence), Lisa Allen-Agostini (The Bread the Devil Knead), Elif Shafak (The Island of Missing Trees), Maggie Shipstead (Great Circle), and the New Zealand Aotearoa-born, Sydney-based Meg Mason (Sorrow and Bliss).

At first glance, Sorrow and Bliss could be mistaken for a cookie-cutter romance. But what actually unfolds is a deep, multidimensional exploration of a modern relationship, set against the background of chronic mental illness. At times funny and always sharply detailed, it’s all-too-easy to become entranced by Martha and Patrick’s tumultuous odyssey.

That said, Sorrow and Bliss will be up against some stiff competition from the aforementioned nominees. The winner will be announced on June 15.

Visit the Women’s Prize for Fiction website for all the details.