Massive rideable tree becomes first player-voted ‘World of Warcraft’ mount

World of Warcraft players were polled on their dream rideable companion, and the nutters collectively decided on a giant tree.

World of Warcraft players are a curious bunch. It takes a certain amount of bravado to enter into anything that could consume your entire life. The thing being a MMO full of orcs, trolls, and giant bull-creatures only adds to it.

However, at least Blizzard is a gracious host that constantly asks its loyal subscribers what they want from this all-consuming endeavour. For example, when fans got nostalgic, Blizzard released a version of World of Warcraft that literally erased all the recent updates and features. They humbly called it World of Warcraft Classic.

In a more recent act of servitude, Blizzard asked players what thing they wanted to be able to ride into battle for the first time. Currently, the available options are already impressive; you can ride horses, wolves, birds, spiders, bears, dragons, undead dragons and something called the ‘Big Love Rocket’.

The choices are staggering and absurd. Although in fairness, the game has been being expanded and updated for over 16 years.

A tree to rule all other trees

So, when World of Warcraft players got together and discussed what the game was lacking the conclusion was, apparently, close to unanimous. The people wanted giant ridable trees. So the people have been given giant ridable trees.

It’s unclear if players asked that these trees come packaged with a complimentary grub that rides just behind your character, but they got that too.

Honestly, the trees look pretty cool, and deep down I wish the games I played listened to my feedback half as much as Blizzard does to World of Warcraft players.

The truth of the matter is that I had to quit the game many years ago, and writing this article is opening up old wounds. I wonder how my old character is faring – The Rory Calhoun was a legendary warrior known for his prowess in…. well, come to think of it he wasn’t much good at anything other than getting kicked out of raiding parties. Anyways, I digress. The Rory Calhoun would have loved riding a tree into battle.

One of the coolest thing about the giant tree, formally known as The Wandering Ancient, is that he is seasonal. His leaves change colour depending on what season it is, which is certainly a nice touch. He’s also really fucking big. In fact, he’s probably one of the only mounts that a Tauren won’t look ridiculous trying to straddle.

So there you have it. The first “special community mount” in World of Warcraft is a beautiful, colour-changing, bloody huge tree. Enjoy, you loveable bunch.