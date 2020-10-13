The internet’s favourite porn star, Ryan Creamer, has officially quit Pornhub

After a long and wholesome career, Ryan Creamer, Pornhub’s most respectable star, has officially decided to call it quits.
It’s a sad day for Pornhub, as its most upstanding contributor, Ryan Creamer, has decided to retire. The news comes exactly two years after Creamer first decided to start his career, a decision which would unknowingly thrust him into a world positively throbbing with kinky wholesomeness.
Taking to Twitter, Creamer announced the news, describing “today, 2 years to the day from when i started it, i am ending my pornhub career. these videos added so much fun to my life and i hope they did for you too.”
Along with his announcement, Creamer posted one extremely suitable final video: the money shot.
today, 2 years to the day from when i started it, i am ending my pornhub career. these videos added so much fun to my life and i hope they did for you too. thank you all for watching 💖💖 now, i leave you the way all porn must inevitably end – https://t.co/Pk6zZjWx1t pic.twitter.com/Pig8EROVnU
— Ryan Creamer (@ryguyguyry) October 12, 2020
Creamer’s final offering follows on from an impressive catalogue of hits, including Secretary and Boss Enjoy Healthy Working Relationship:
View this post on Instagram
Husband Watches as another Man says Incredibly Nice things to his Wife:
View this post on Instagram
Showering Stepsister’s Privacy is Respected:
View this post on Instagram
And Marathon Edging Session:
View this post on Instagram
this idea was pitched to me by @haighleedallas after she edged her lawn
Twitter has mourned the loss of its finest, most-wholesome porn star.
And what a great Pornhub career it was! Miss you already! ❤️❤️❤️
— Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) October 12, 2020
— Parasitic Ghost 👻(🔞) (@parasiticflower) October 12, 2020
Thank you for being such a unique experience. Your videos will be missed but never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/8PTcVnodkN
— Chovis 🐝 (@_Mekishiko_) October 12, 2020
— GodCONE (@XXDEADREAPSXX1) October 12, 2020
Sad to see you go!! But oh so glad you came 💦💦
— Cherie DeVille (@CherieDeVille) October 12, 2020
I’ll miss you! 😔 pic.twitter.com/F3BubEl7kf
— Amber (@bbgirly26) October 12, 2020
Salute to a real one pic.twitter.com/MVwvP3kxch
— #ACABSZN🗑🔥🔥 (@San_Andres94) October 12, 2020
Fare thee well, Ryan Creamer.