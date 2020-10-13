News

The internet’s favourite porn star, Ryan Creamer, has officially quit Pornhub

After a long and wholesome career, Ryan Creamer, Pornhub’s most respectable star, has officially decided to call it quits.

It’s a sad day for Pornhub, as its most upstanding contributor, Ryan Creamer, has decided to retire. The news comes exactly two years after Creamer first decided to start his career, a decision which would unknowingly thrust him into a world positively throbbing with kinky wholesomeness.

Taking to Twitter, Creamer announced the news, describing “today, 2 years to the day from when i started it, i am ending my pornhub career. these videos added so much fun to my life and i hope they did for you too.”

ryan creamer pornhub

Along with his announcement, Creamer posted one extremely suitable final video: the money shot.

Creamer’s final offering follows on from an impressive catalogue of hits, including Secretary and Boss Enjoy Healthy Working Relationship:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

support and respect in the workplace

A post shared by Ryan Creamer (@coolboyryan) on

Husband Watches as another Man says Incredibly Nice things to his Wife:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

cucktastic

A post shared by Ryan Creamer (@coolboyryan) on

Showering Stepsister’s Privacy is Respected:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

mom told me to tell you it’s time for dinner

A post shared by Ryan Creamer (@coolboyryan) on

And Marathon Edging Session:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

this idea was pitched to me by @haighleedallas after she edged her lawn

A post shared by Ryan Creamer (@coolboyryan) on

Twitter has mourned the loss of its finest, most-wholesome porn star.

Fare thee well, Ryan Creamer.

