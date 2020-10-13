The internet’s favourite porn star, Ryan Creamer, has officially quit Pornhub

After a long and wholesome career, Ryan Creamer, Pornhub’s most respectable star, has officially decided to call it quits.

It’s a sad day for Pornhub, as its most upstanding contributor, Ryan Creamer, has decided to retire. The news comes exactly two years after Creamer first decided to start his career, a decision which would unknowingly thrust him into a world positively throbbing with kinky wholesomeness.

Taking to Twitter, Creamer announced the news, describing “today, 2 years to the day from when i started it, i am ending my pornhub career. these videos added so much fun to my life and i hope they did for you too.”

Along with his announcement, Creamer posted one extremely suitable final video: the money shot.

today, 2 years to the day from when i started it, i am ending my pornhub career. these videos added so much fun to my life and i hope they did for you too. thank you all for watching 💖💖 now, i leave you the way all porn must inevitably end – https://t.co/Pk6zZjWx1t pic.twitter.com/Pig8EROVnU — Ryan Creamer (@ryguyguyry) October 12, 2020

Creamer’s final offering follows on from an impressive catalogue of hits, including Secretary and Boss Enjoy Healthy Working Relationship:

View this post on Instagram support and respect in the workplace A post shared by Ryan Creamer (@coolboyryan) on Jun 10, 2019 at 8:30am PDT

Husband Watches as another Man says Incredibly Nice things to his Wife:

View this post on Instagram cucktastic A post shared by Ryan Creamer (@coolboyryan) on Jul 9, 2020 at 9:16am PDT

Showering Stepsister’s Privacy is Respected:

View this post on Instagram mom told me to tell you it’s time for dinner A post shared by Ryan Creamer (@coolboyryan) on Apr 8, 2020 at 11:48am PDT

And Marathon Edging Session:

Twitter has mourned the loss of its finest, most-wholesome porn star.

And what a great Pornhub career it was! Miss you already! ❤️❤️❤️ — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) October 12, 2020

Thank you for being such a unique experience. Your videos will be missed but never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/8PTcVnodkN — Chovis 🐝 (@_Mekishiko_) October 12, 2020

Sad to see you go!! But oh so glad you came 💦💦 — Cherie DeVille (@CherieDeVille) October 12, 2020

Salute to a real one pic.twitter.com/MVwvP3kxch — #ACABSZN🗑🔥🔥 (@San_Andres94) October 12, 2020

Fare thee well, Ryan Creamer.