Upcoming ‘World of Warcraft’ content was just leaked ahead of BlizzCon

BlizzCon 2021 is due for some awkward announcements, with leaked press kits prematurely revealing a ton of upcoming World of Warcraft content.

A few technological errors can be excused here and there as all your favourite gaming conventions head online to ensure the safety of fans amidst the ongoing pandemic, however Blizzard Entertainment has made a bigger blunder than expected before BlizzCon Online.

In the lead up to this weekend’s first virtual BlizzCon – the annual convention promoting franchises like Warcraft, Diablo, and Overwatch – it appears that Blizzard has accidentally released its press kits for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands and World of Warcraft: Classic announcements.

It should probably go without saying, but a fair warning is due: if you want to save any surprises for the official announcement, you might want to look away now.

World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic

BlizzCon 2021 will confirm what has long been speculated online – Burning Crusade will be returning to PC in the latest addition to the WoW: Classic collection.

The leaked press kit details the upcoming release:

“Journey through the Dark Portal once again in World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic! Originally released in January 2007, The Burning Crusade summoned the heroes of Azeroth to the shattered and fel-scarred realm of Outland to stop an invasion of the demonic Burning Legion.

In 2021, Blizzard Entertainment’s recreation of the first World of Warcraft expansion will give players from around the world a chance to return to Outland as it once was to relive an era of timeless adventure – or experience what awaits beyond the Dark Portal for the first time.”

LOL it seems that Blizzard was getting ready for BlizzCon this weekend and accidentally posted a lot of the news this morning. No Diablo details leaks yet sadly but World of Warcraft fans getting big updates. pic.twitter.com/tTaxa9mlzW — DreamcastGuy (@DreamcastGuy) February 18, 2021

Shadowlands: Chains of Domination

The first major content patch for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is coming, with Chains of Domination offering features ranging from new cosmetic armour sets to extra raid and dungeon content.

The BlizzCon leaks confirm the challenges presented in the new content:

“The traitorous Sire Denathrius has been defeated… but the power of the Maw still grows. In Chains of Domination, the upcoming first major content update for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, players will delve into new depths of the Jailer’s hopeless domain, deeking to understand the true nature of his malignant plans.

Backed by the renewed might of the four Covenants, the champions of the Horde and the Alliance will take the fight for the Shadowlands to the seat of the Jailer’s power. But the Banished One has a terrible new champion in his service – a cruel instrument of despair conscripted by Sylvanas Windrunner, capable of instilling dread into the hearts of Azeroth’s heroes like no creature of the Shadowlands.”