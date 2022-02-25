‘WWE 2K22’ partners with Machine Gun Kelly

You’re going to be able to piledrive and chokeslam Machine Gun Kelly in the new WWE 2K22 DLC if you want to.

2K has announced that they’re partnering with Machine Gun Kelly, aka Colson Baker, as the official Executive Soundtrack Producer for WWE 2K22.

“Machine Gun Kelly has been an integral part of the WWE family for more than a decade including performances at WrestleMania and Tribute to the Troops, soundtracking our premium live events with his music, and making frequent storyline appearances on WWE programming over the years,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group.

Not only do they showcase their musical skills at these events, but they also show how they can take a hit. I think they might be a good fit for WWE 2K22.

Lawi continued by saying, “He has curated a unique soundtrack for WWE 2K22 that includes not only his own music but a diverse array of artists from The Weeknd to KennyHoopla. The 12-track soundtrack is the perfect complement to this edition’s enhanced gameplay.”

The handpicked tracklist by MGK includes:

Machine Gun Kelly – “Concert for Aliens;”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. YUNGBLUD & Bert McCracken – “Body Bag;”

Wu-Tang Clan – “Protect Ya Neck;”

Motorhead – “Iron Fist;”

Poppy – “Say Cheese” (Live NXT version);

Royal Blood – “Typhoons;”

Bring Me The Horizon – “Happy Song;”

The Weeknd – “Heartless;”

Turnstile – “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind;.”

Asking Alexandria – “The Final Episode (Let’s Change the Channel);”

KennyHoopla – “Hollywood Sucks.”

Not only have they picked the tracklist, but he’s also going to be a playable character (or opponent) in the new DLC.

The date for the DLC is yet to be announced, but you’ll be able to grab yourself a copy of WWE 2K22 on March 11th.