You’re not going to be able to handle ‘The Quarry’

Prepare yourself if you can! The Quarry is looking like a solid contender for the horror-survival game of the year for 2022.

The Quarry is a new teen-horror flick turned video game that forced an anxious grin on my face when I watched the announcement trailer for the first time because I knew that this was going to be a game that would spook me. I don’t do scary games.

Developed by 2K and the skilled team at Supermassive Games, the group behind Until Dawn, and directed by Will Byles, The Quarry is sure to be a game that will scratch the terror itch of some dedicated gamers.

Join a celebrity-filled cast as nine teenagers fight to survive the unknown horrors of the night featuring David Arquette (“Scream” series), Ariel Winter (“Modern Family”), Justice Smith (“Jurassic World”), and more. Whether your fail or succeed will be determined by your actions, and who you choose lives and dies.

As players move back and forward through time, playing as different characters, your decisions will affect the world around you to either inhibit or support the progress of the next character to enter the space.

Though it is a spiritual successor to Until Dawn, The Quarry has made a few recognisable changes that will set it apart from the rest.

During an interview with Will Byles from Supermassive Games, we talked about how the horror experienced in games is unique and more profound than what one can experience in film because the player is an active member; they’re trying to make the right in-game decisions to survive, hopefully.

Will Byles also mentioned that The Quarry has incorporated a few more humour elements that break up the player’s experiences. He said that the scary is scarier when there are moments that lighten the mood. It’s a form of emotional whiplash as the story makes you experience both sides of the spectrum.

To heighten gamers’ frightening experiences, those who preorder the game will be given access to a range of Visual Filters. Pick from an 8mm-style film grain, a retro VHS aesthetic, or the classic black-and-white cinematic filter to take your playthrough to another level.

The announcement surprised everyone, but you’re not going to have to wait long. The Quarry will release on June 10th, 2022, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.