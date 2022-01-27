Scientists say young people are having less sex but the quality is better

A study suggests Young adults and teens are having less sex than other generations and they’re blaming social media.

According to data from the National Survey of Sexual Health and Behavior (NSSHB) the amount of sex young people are having per week has significantly decreased.

This study was similar to another study done by the National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles (Natsal), which has been collecting data about the public’s sexual experiences for over three decades.

The survey compared 8,500 individual responses from 2009 to 2018, so we can’t even blame the pandemic.

According to the results, in 1991 respondents said they had sex five times per month and in 2001 it was down to four times per month. By 2012 the average number was only three times per month.

The academic director for Natsal, Soazig Clifton was asked if people were having less sex and gave a “resounding yes.”

“If you look around the world, other comparable studies show a decrease as well. So, it seems to be a real international trend.”

When looking at a number of studies and the supposed correlation between a decline in the frequency of sex and the use of social media, NSSHB found that there are so many other factors to consider.

The report explained: “Despite the consistency of these cross-national findings, multiple interpretations for these shifts have been proposed, including the idea that the decline in frequency may be associated with changes in sexual repertoire—increased quality of sex in the context of decreased frequency”

So it sounds like younger people may be having less sex than their parents and grandparents’ generations but, the sex millennials and zoomers are having is wild and wonderful.