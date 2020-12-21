A 12-year-old DJ was busted throwing a rave in his school’s bathroom

Cael Bell is the official hero of 2020 after hosting an underground rave in his school’s bathroom.

No one is cool at 12. Literally no one. It’s something that haunts most of us well into adulthood, the cringe-inducing pictures, fashion choices, and hairstyles that our friends like to remind us of in the most unsuspecting moments. Well, Cael Bell may be the only person to ever reach true legend status in primary school.

The 12-year-old DJ recently made headlines after hosting an iconic, yet unsuccessful, rave in his school bathroom. Sadly, the event was busted by teachers and Bell’s equipment was confiscated.

It was reported that the young turntabling legend held in the event in the toilets of Manchester’s St. Antony’s Catholic College and invited “all the boys from year 8” to attend. The set included 30-minutes of freshly mixed bangers, alongside complimentary refreshments and Cadbury Twirls.

Bell was about to transition into a slew of house mixes before the party was busted by the teachers. His DJ’s speaker and lights were sadly impounded in the raid.

The most hilarious part of this whole story? His mother, Louise Bell, was beaming with pride. “Am I wrong for finding this funny?” she told The Mirror.

“I had to laugh. It has been a terrible year and I couldn’t be angry with my son for trying to spread some cheer. When I got the call, it made perfect sense. Cael had been up, dressed and ready to leave for school early that morning which was unheard of in our house. He had the biggest smile on his face so I knew he had something up his sleeve. I asked him what he was so happy about and he told me they were having a rave in school.”

“I thought nothing of it, I didn’t think for one minute there was any truth to it. But when I heard what Cael had done, from advertising the rave on Snapchat to actually pulling it off and even providing refreshments, I couldn’t help but see the funny side. Cael’s dad thought it was hysterical, he said ‘go on son’. We did have a conversation about whether or not we should be angry but how could we be?”

Mark my words, this kid’s gonna be huge one day.

