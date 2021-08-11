Happy Mag’s guide to the 2021 AFTRS Virtual Open Day

AFTRS (Australian Film, Television, and Radio School) is hosting a Virtual Open Day on the 14th of August. Here’s what you need to know.

If you’ve got a fierce passion for the film and broadcast industry, there isn’t a better place to start your journey than AFTRS. It’s Australia’s premier screen and broadcast school, offering courses across the disciplines of cinematography, editing, animation, writing, and so much more.

If you’re keen to find out more, the school is putting on a virtual open day this Saturday. So to help your chances of getting accepted – or just finding out a little more about a course you’re eyeing off – here’s what to expect.

About AFTRS

Since 1973, AFTRS has been pioneering the rich culture of Australian storytelling, pursuing connection, excellence, and empowerment. Not only does AFTRS teach its students industry standards and practices, but it also provides the opportunity for internships and jobs through their long-established industry connections.

Each course is taught by a practicing industry professional, so you know you’re getting an up-to-date insight into your choice of field.

Located in the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney, AFTRS has become the one-stop shop for learning and experiencing all things animation, directing, editing, producing, radio and podcasting, screenwriting, sound, television and more.

2021 Open Day: what’s going down

The open day is on this Saturday August 14th,, where you’ll learn about the school’s current program offerings. These include:

Bachelor of Arts Screen: Production, Graduate Diploma in Radio & Podcasting

Master of Arts Screen: Directing, Producing, Screenwriting, Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Sound, Music, Documentary, Animation

Master of Arts Screen: Business

Some standout events on the day include a keynote address from AFTRS Director of First Nations and Outreach, Dr. Romain Moreton, exploring the role of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander storytellers across the country. Academic and activist Aunty Rhonda will also be making a morning keynote, focusing on how to study and work respectfully on Gadigal Country.

Also on the agenda are Q&As with not just the staff, but current AFTRS students, so you can have a proper peek into what life is like on campus. ‘Meet the Mentors’ workshops will introduce you to the industry leaders teaching at AFTRS, and various information sessions will also take place covering specific diplomas such as Radio or the school’s various Short Courses.

By tuning in, you’ll get to meet the lecturers, students and alumni, as well as joining in on the live chats and panel discussions. So if you’ve got any burning questions, this is the ideal chance.

To register and see the full schedule of events, click here.