Arnold Schwarzenegger’s vaccine video goes ‘viral’

Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger has gone ‘viral’ after posting a hilarious pro-vaccine video, quoting his famous movie lines.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has posted a video on social media with the ever so brilliant title and quote, “Come with me if you want to live.”



Hehe! We get it.

In the video, Schwarzenegger sits in his open car at the Dodger Stadium drive-thru site in Los Angeles, while a nurse carefully jabs him.

As it happens, the action hero continuously makes mocking references to his famous movie lines.

“Put that needle doooooown!” he first says to the nurse as she goes in for the kill.

He then speaks to the camera, announcing that he obviously just got the vaccine and recommending it to everyone. Of course, he can’t resist but throw in the hilarious quote from Terminator 2: “Come with me if you want to live!”



Brilliant.

#lrt I’ve got my first vaccine too!! Waiting for the second one! — AL Syoyo 🌻 – ハイキューありがとう 💛 (@ramentamago_402) August 11, 2021

And the video ends there! It’s so good, we’ve already watched it 10 times!

Schwarzenegger definitely has a way with words, and we’re all convinced more than ever now to put on our bootstraps and get healthy on behalf of, well… the entire world.

Getting the vax is definitely a thing we can all relate to right now, thanks to the recent rollout of the AstraZeneca in Australia, where more and more of your neighbours are getting the jab… probably.

If the vaccine doesn’t “align” with your values then quarantine needs to. — Angela (@TheKitchenista) August 11, 2021

The 73-year old is just one of many celebrities now encouraging their fans to get the vaccine.

Isla Fisher, Ariana Grande, local radio legend Kyle Sandilands, Aussie icon Russell Crowe, and FRIENDS star Jennifer Anniston are just some of the many names taking part in the great movement.

It’s been nearly two years now since the coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China, and now finally, we have a decent chance of fighting it once and for all!