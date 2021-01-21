Here are 22 of the tastiest memes from the 2021 inauguration

Not even Biden’s inauguration is safe from the meme-ing eyes of the internet. But that’s ok, it’s definitely still what we need for today.

Finally, it’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for, Biden’s inauguration. Trump has not-so-gracefully left the building and Biden has swept in to take his place.

The inauguration is a day of joy for most level-headed Americans, marking the minute we say goodbye to a four-year monkey circus and its king.

Inauguration Day celebrations kicked off as soon as Biden and Harris were officially sworn in. Some pretty amazing performances followed, featuring the likes of Lady Gaga, Jenni Lopez, and even Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet. Other honourable mentions in the crowd included Obama, the Bushes, the Clintons, and, of course, good-ole Bernie. Let’s take a look.

Bernie

Oh, Bernie, we know you are all too relatable even on the best of days, but this time really takes the cake. At the inauguration, Bernie was spotted sitting odd-one-out in the cutest pair of mittens ever. They’re enough to make even the toughest of guys cry.

Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2 — Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021

Bernie inauguration memes are once again asking us to relate to him https://t.co/8w5eFVNRUq — Vox (@voxdotcom) January 21, 2021

In all the inauguration fashion news, let us not overlook Senator Bernie Sanders’ mittens pic.twitter.com/BlZivZ8cMP — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 20, 2021

BERNIE: what should i wear for the inauguration

WIFE: how about that jacket you wore for the meme

BERNIE: ok pic.twitter.com/NgJW0quBqU — everett byram (@rad_milk) January 20, 2021

J. Lo killin’ it with a Let’s Get Loud sneak

Our beloved J. Lo performed This Is Your Land at the inauguration, but not without sneaking in her most iconic line, “Let’s Get Loud,” completely bamboozling the crowd. Sen. Amy Klobuchar later joked: “This is the first inauguration in the history of America where J.Lo was the warm-up act for Chief Justice Roberts.” And omg LOL.

Biden should address it in his speech. It’s the only way to heal. — Ali B (@wtflanksteak) January 20, 2021

As a nation we must come together, and let us, as J.Lo asks, get loud — Jaya Saxena (@jayasax) January 20, 2021

First there was a time for fucking around, and even a time for finding out…but now, it’s a time to GET LOUD — Beejoli Shah (@beejoli) January 20, 2021

My cat when JLo broke into “Let’s get Loud” 😂 pic.twitter.com/HemrhcnFGU — Sarah Kaplan (@sarahkaplan48) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga

Gaga is widely known for her unusual aesthetic but, once she took the stage for her National Anthem performance, the internet couldn’t help but notice that she looked a lot like The Hunger Games’ Effie Trinket.

effie trinket walked so lady gaga could release the american people from a four year long curse with simply the sound of her voice i mean run pic.twitter.com/TdcQOL254X — emma lord (@dilemmalord) January 20, 2021

YES! Mockingjay flying free. — Dr. Kara Moloney (@karamoloney) January 20, 2021

Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, and Michelle Obama with a coat game to rival Neo from The Matrix

While Bernie’s coat left a lot to be desired, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former First Lady Michelle Obama absolutely dominate the game with their stylish aesthetic.

Michelle Obama is SLAYING ! — Big Mo (@bigmo104) January 20, 2021

Hair, LAID. Waist, CINCHED. Fit, BIG DRIP – my forever First Lady did not come to play. pic.twitter.com/idLpj44g2h — IAMNJERA (@IAMNJERA) January 20, 2021

I love the coats from both Kamala and Jill, and of course my girl Michelle! Love to see them bringing color back into the White House in more ways than one #InaugurationDay — K-I-Double L-E-R (@Killa_Kara) January 20, 2021

Michelle, Kamala , and Jill are all on a group chat…and said the theme is COLOR!!!! — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) January 20, 2021

I MEAN COME ON NOW MRS. OBAMA IS THE MOMENT pic.twitter.com/fwxiIlLOwY — Whiskey_Woods🌟 (@Whiskey_Woods) January 20, 2021

Trump finally leaving the White House

Ok, Trump memes will never die. Especially not now, as the internet takes this joyous occasion and the perfect opportunity for a fresh new meme dump. The good day Trump, Good DAY.

trump is finally gone from office i am so happy to get rid of him it feels like a out of body moment tbh pic.twitter.com/LAFnff6eXx — ag ( agnes ) ! (@griffsbIake) January 20, 2021

🗣SEE YOU NEVER. pic.twitter.com/Gr2U00SDx8 — brittany packnett cunningham will brb. (@MsPackyetti) January 20, 2021

And that’s all we got folks! Tune in next time for your latest memes and politics news.