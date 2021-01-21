News

Here are 22 of the tastiest memes from the 2021 inauguration

PR

by Phoebe Repeti

Photo: David Goldman / AP

Not even Biden’s inauguration is safe from the meme-ing eyes of the internet. But that’s ok, it’s definitely still what we need for today.

Finally, it’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for, Biden’s inauguration. Trump has not-so-gracefully left the building and Biden has swept in to take his place.

The inauguration is a day of joy for most level-headed Americans, marking the minute we say goodbye to a four-year monkey circus and its king.

Photo: Tasos Katapodis

Inauguration Day celebrations kicked off as soon as Biden and Harris were officially sworn in. Some pretty amazing performances followed, featuring the likes of Lady Gaga, Jenni Lopez, and even Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet. Other honourable mentions in the crowd included Obama, the Bushes, the Clintons, and, of course, good-ole Bernie. Let’s take a look.

Bernie

Oh, Bernie, we know you are all too relatable even on the best of days, but this time really takes the cake. At the inauguration, Bernie was spotted sitting odd-one-out in the cutest pair of mittens ever. They’re enough to make even the toughest of guys cry.

J. Lo killin’ it with a Let’s Get Loud sneak

Our beloved J. Lo performed This Is Your Land at the inauguration, but not without sneaking in her most iconic line, “Let’s Get Loud,” completely bamboozling the crowd. Sen. Amy Klobuchar later joked: “This is the first inauguration in the history of America where J.Lo was the warm-up act for Chief Justice Roberts.” And omg LOL.

Lady Gaga

Gaga is widely known for her unusual aesthetic but, once she took the stage for her National Anthem performance, the internet couldn’t help but notice that she looked a lot like The Hunger Games’ Effie Trinket.

Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, and Michelle Obama with a coat game to rival Neo from The Matrix

While Bernie’s coat left a lot to be desired, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former First Lady Michelle Obama absolutely dominate the game with their stylish aesthetic.

Trump finally leaving the White House

Ok, Trump memes will never die. Especially not now, as the internet takes this joyous occasion and the perfect opportunity for a fresh new meme dump. The good day Trump, Good DAY.

And that’s all we got folks! Tune in next time for your latest memes and politics news.

