5 artists from Northern Territory that we’re digging right now

At the moment, Happy Mag is scoping out some of the best talents on offer in both Australia and New Zealand as part of our Needle In The Hay competition, giving one band the chance to press their music to vinyl. Today, we’re soaking up some tunes from The Northern Territory.

From spell-binding electronic folk to hip hop and R&B, The Northern Territory has become a robust scene where some of Australia’s most exciting musicians take form.

We are scoping Australia and New Zealand, giving one band the chance to press their music to vinyl. Here 5 artists from Northern Territory we’re digging right now.

Caiti Baker

For Darwin singer-songwriter Caiti Baker, The Northern Territory is so much more than the place she grew up. NT energy exudes from every song on her second studio album, Mary Of The North, released in June of this year.

Baker channels diverse representations of her home state by bouncing between genres, gliding effortlessly between the likes of R&B, hip-hop, pop, blues, and country, taking on a wide range of influences and never failing to make them her own.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tom Snowden

Tom Snowden from Alice Springs (now based in Melbourne) creates music that’s effortlessly broody, combining eclectic production with heart-wrenching vocals that leave you totally consumed.

While he has the acclaimed project No Mono and an expansive solo career up his sleeve, 2020 has seen a number of incredible collaborations, including the recent release open up the sky with upsidedownhead.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

XAVIA

There are not many artists that create music more hypnotic than XAVIA. Carefully intertwining dreamy electronic-folk sounds with swirling strings, earthy rhythms, and soaring melodies, XAVIA creates highly visceral journeys rippling with lyrical narrative.

While she’s yet to release new music this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has seen the artist working on some pretty mesmerising live and reimagined renditions of best work that are sure to cast a spell on you.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Emcee Clifton

The last few years have been massive for Aussie rap, and Emcee Clifton has quickly established himself as one of the NT’s finest new talents. The artist recently released No Quit, exposing the struggles of life and the power of ambition in pulling us through.

Set for a national tour in early 2021, it looks like Emcee Clifton will be a trending name over the next few years.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stevie Jean

Stevie Jean is without a doubt a force to be reckoned with, supporting the likes of The Rubens, Tash Sultana, The Cat Empire, Grinspoon, and Icehouse by the time she was just 20 years old.

Her latest single Stress Me Out boasts sultry vocals and gritty guitars, pulling you in for an anthemic chorus that you’ll want to be hearing on repeat.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Find out more about the Needle In The Hay vinyl competition here.