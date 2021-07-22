6 creative business pivots bringing a spark to the current lockdowns

As horrible an impact as lockdowns have had on businesses around Australia, our hats are off to some of these wonderfully creative ideas.

A few weeks ago we wrote about the importance of diversifying your business in uncertain times. With a great portion of Australia now staring down the barrel of another extended COVID-19 lockdown, it looks like we’re all going to have to take the message to heart.

Already, a number of businesses – especially those in the hardest hit sectors – have come up with some wonderfully creative solutions to keep the lights on, keep their customers engaged, or even just bring some much-needed smiles to a few faces.

Check out a few of our favourites via We Are Happy Media.