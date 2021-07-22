BoyBoy chats with Happy about turning challenges into tunes

BoyBoy pours his wisdom along the Happy planes, talking all things producing, sonic inspirations and the colourful works to look forward to.

Coming from the release of his sonically masterful tune, LTPF, Perth producer/songwriter, BoyBoy answers some questions we had about his infatuating sound.

Deep diving into the work behind his art, BoyBoy proves himself as an artist that is dripping with sincerity, passion and a raw talent for soul.

HAPPY: Hey BoyBoy! Where do you find yourself today?

BOYBOY: Hey! I feel like I’m in a place where I have a lot of improvements to make. I don’t think I’m at my full potential music wise and I really want to keep working on my craft and push out the best music I can for everyone that listens to me but between you and me, life can throw some heavy curveballs every now and then. You want to spend all your time on music but have to give some of that time to sort out the curveballs. Rock and a Hard place you know? I guess all there is to do is keep pushing through and hopefully it’ll all work out.

HAPPY: BoyBoy, where did the concept for the artist name come from?

BOYBOY: It’s actually a nickname my mother gave me. I’m not really sure how she came up with it but I believe I was a bit of a menace as a kid so it was probably easier to yell out BoyBoy instead of my full name. My family has always called me it since I could remember so when I was looking for an artist name it kinda just felt right.

HAPPY: Congrats on the release of LTPF – tell us a bit about the track.

BOYBOY: Thank you, the love around the track has been overwhelming. It’s actually an ode to my partner at the time. She’s a really kindhearted girl but I think overtime we figured that we didn’t really understand each other all that well. I wrote the track in the hopes that I could convey what I was feeling because we all know emotions can sometimes be hard to explain.

It was one of those songs that just write themselves because you have so much emotion surrounding the topic. Wrote, produced and recorded it all in one day. It’s a bit of a catch-22 for me as both sad/joyful memories flood back each time I listen to the track but I will always cherish the song and the person that inspired it.

HAPPY: The visuals for the single are just spectacular, did you produce LTPF with this in mind?

BOYBOY: To be honest I didn’t even think I was going to make a video for LTPF. I had closed my eyes one night then played the track and this idea came rushing to me but it was ridiculously vivid. Almost instantly messaged Cooper Gordon and Ashleigh Hunter who directed/produced my last music video and shared with them the rough idea and they loved it. They’re absolute geniuses though, took the rough idea and carved it into the cinematic masterpiece it is now. I’ll always have love for those two.

HAPPY: Your music has an incredibly calming feel to it, how do you translate that feeling when producing?

BOYBOY: When producing I tend to go in as open minded as possible but i really enjoy sounds that envelope me in their characteristics if that makes sense. You can have a kick but then you have the subcategories like a dry kick or a really full one and when either are linked up with the rest of the instruments they’ll feel different.

It’s really fascinating how you can program sounds to evoke feeling but thats what I love about music the most. I really enjoy all things peaceful and everything calm and relaxing so I guess I subconsciously manifest that in my music.

HAPPY: What advice would you offer for artists who are beginners in producing?

BOYBOY: Your beats will suck at the beginning but never ever discard them. Theres always something to learn from previous attempts at making any sort of music. At some point in time you felt a piece of you in that instrumental and that is the most precious thing. I know its cliché but really, never give up.

You’ll have days where you have millions of ideas bubbling and some days where you can’t stand the music you’ve made but honestly, to be able to sit down and create something from scratch in the first place is impressive. Even if you feel like its not your best work it’s still a really good job so kudos.

HAPPY: Who have been your music influences recently?

BOYBOY: Oh man, my influences are all over the place. I listen to a wide range of music but at the moment I’m super into the sounds of Snoh Aalegra and I’ve been revisiting the music of John Coltrane. I think I’ll always love Matt Corby, Frank Ocean and Daniel Caesar because listening to them is kind of what made me start music. They just have such a vibe that draws you in, it’s so personal but yet feels like they’re monitoring what they share throughout their music and you still know extremely little by the end of the track. Very artistic with their words and sounds.

HAPPY: What can we expect in the future of BoyBoy?

BOYBOY: I’ve got an EP titled, Interfere: A Two Part Series, that’s coming out on July 30 with a couple of my homies Stan Cavier & Sowdy who are both insane with their writing and music skill. After that I’m going M.I.A for a couple months and locking myself in the studio for this new project I’m working on but keep it hush hush. I think it’ll be my biggest project yet so I’m super excited to lock in and get started.

HAPPY: Cheers BoyBoy!

BOYBOY: Thank you for having me!