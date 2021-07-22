Aussie showjumper suspended from Olympics after positive cocaine test

Jamie Kermond, a competitor in one of the Olympics’ most boujee sports, was suspended from the Olympics for *drum roll* – a positive cocaine result.

The 36-year-old showjumper from Victoria has returned a positive sample for cocaine on Wednesday, subsequently interfering with his chances to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

A metabolite of cocaine was evident in his positive A-sample, the test being conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on 26 June 2021.

Apparently, he is provisionally suspended while more tests are conducted.

This kind of lighter treatment is being given to him, a white man, as opposed to the severe treatment POC athlete, Sha’Carri Richardson faced following her drug test confirming positive for THC.

@tariqnasheed Do u find it odd that the Australian equestrian #JamieKermond is not being talked about in the media and across all social media platforms that he was suspended from the #Olympics for testing positive for cocaine, but #ShaCarriRichardson‘s name stayed hot 4 weed🤔? — BeWitchN🖤🕷️ (@Widow79862577) July 21, 2021

This seems to go hand-in-hand with the fact that Kermond was selected ahead of one of Australia’s top-ranked showjumper, following reports he had sponsorship deals with one of the team’s selectors, Stephen Lamb.

The robbed athlete is top-ranked Australian showjumper, Rowan Willis who is ranked 59th in the world, as opposed to Kermond, who is 1013th.

Seems fair.

‘Cocaine is prohibited In-Competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy 2021. Mr Kermond is prohibited from participating in any WADA compliant event, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while the provisional suspension is in place,’ The Australian Olympic body commented.

Australian team selector Stephen Lamb allegedly excused himself from his selection after the “conflict of interest” in him being involved in Kermond’s selection.

Equestrian Australia consulted with the AID for assurance that the rules were being regulated and followed:

“Whilst the AIS is managing the high-performance program, it is imperative the EA board are in a position to have sufficient oversight from a governance perspective of the decisions taken by the high-performance panel and the resultant activities by the high-performance panel management team,’ EA chairman Mark Bradley wrote to the AIS in May.

The EA board requests the AIS provide comfort confirming all duties are being discharged and all the legal, regulatory and good governance practices of EA have been adhered to.”