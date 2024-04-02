Melbourne’s A Commoner’s Revolt release new single ‘Where’s My Fucking Money George Soros?’

In anticipation of their new album, Aussie Punk rockers A Commoner’s Revolt release politically charged single: ‘Where’s My Fucking Money George Soros?’

A band that have been in action for over 10 years, A Commoner’s Revolt describe themselves as a punk band with folk influences – not the other way around.

An important distinction for an outfit that concerns themselves primarly with socio-economic commentary, á la the punk heavy hitters of the past several decades.

Taking inspiration from Operation Ivy, Against Me and the like, A Commoner’s Revolt blend their influences on their newest single; a second offering of what’s to come on their new album, due for release this year.

After the release of ‘Don’t Bang Blue’, an irreverent track about accidentally getting fruity with a police officer, (a clear indication of the band’s feelings towards said blues made abundant) the band are following up with the relentless ‘Where’s My Fucking Money George Soros?’

With a slight medieval punk feel, A Commoner’s Revolt sound like a mix of The Chats and a Victorian Era group of drunken buskers.

Tight, frenzied and full of chaotic fury, ‘Where’s My Fucking Money…’ is punishing, with an unlikely little guitar hook that sticks in your head long after you’ve turned off the track.

If Little Lion Man was furious at George Soros, and had enlisted the Sex Pistols to help write a revolt anthem, ‘Where’s My Fucking Money…’ would be the result.

Ruthless and playful, this track is serious in its demand yet jovial in its delivery. Hard not to imagine live, the energy these guys bring is irrefutable.

Their humour shines through as well as their passion for fairness, and their anger at being short-changed – literally.

Nostalgic, a little bit Irish and the vision of group of people singing along and stomping on the tables of the pub after a long work week are all thoughts and scenes that come to mind. Community and revolt, two things that feel palpable throughout the entire song.

Listen to ‘Where’s My Fucking Money George Soros?’ below.