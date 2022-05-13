en English
A man broke a world record by watching ‘Spider-Man’ 292 times

spiderman record

Credit: GBR

A 32-year-old Florida man, Ramiro Alanis broke a Guinness Book World Record by watching Spider-Man: No Way Home 292 times.

The curious and weird world of Guinness Book World Record-breaking is fascinating at the best of times, from having the longest tongue to having the most piercings in a lifetime (4000 to be exact). But the one that catches our attention, and maybe it’s because here at Happy Mag we are huge fans of Spider-man, is Florida man, Ramiro Alanis’s world record for watching Spider-Man: No Way Home 292 times.

He must have been on a holiday right? How else could you watch a total of 720 hours worth, or 30 days straight, of Spider-Man: No Way Home between 16 December 2021 and 15 March 2022.

Credit: MCU

Considering there are 2,136 hours in that timespan, he would have to have watched it at least 3 or 4 times a day, that is some major dedication. For the first few weeks of his record attempt, he actually admits to watching five back-to-back screenings each day.

Alanis first attempted to break the record for most viewings of a film in 2019 and sat through 191 sessions of Avengers: Endgame – 11 attempts were disqualified because Alanis went to the bathroom – but it was broken in 2021 by Arnaud Klein, who watched Kaamelott: First Instalment 204 times. 

Dedicating his record to his grandmother Juany, who passed away in 2019 before she could see Ramiro earn his Guinness World Records title, Alanis told GWR: “She was my #1 supporter and I want to remain the record holder,”

He also went on to say: “Movies teach us deep messages about life, culture, and society.” Ramiro adds, along with “helping people and those in need, which I’m very passionate about.” 

For the Spider-Man run to count, Alanis had to submit a ticket stub for each viewing, and statements were taken from a theatre attendant.

In a tweet, Alanis said Marvel or Sony hadn’t contacted him after his record-breaking stint but said he is already planning what record he wants to break next.

 

