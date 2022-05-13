A man broke a world record by watching ‘Spider-Man’ 292 times

A 32-year-old Florida man, Ramiro Alanis broke a Guinness Book World Record by watching Spider-Man: No Way Home 292 times.

The curious and weird world of Guinness Book World Record-breaking is fascinating at the best of times, from having the longest tongue to having the most piercings in a lifetime (4000 to be exact). But the one that catches our attention, and maybe it’s because here at Happy Mag we are huge fans of Spider-man, is Florida man, Ramiro Alanis’s world record for watching Spider-Man: No Way Home 292 times.

He must have been on a holiday right? How else could you watch a total of 720 hours worth, or 30 days straight, of Spider-Man: No Way Home between 16 December 2021 and 15 March 2022.

Considering there are 2,136 hours in that timespan, he would have to have watched it at least 3 or 4 times a day, that is some major dedication. For the first few weeks of his record attempt, he actually admits to watching five back-to-back screenings each day.

Alanis first attempted to break the record for most viewings of a film in 2019 and sat through 191 sessions of Avengers: Endgame – 11 attempts were disqualified because Alanis went to the bathroom – but it was broken in 2021 by Arnaud Klein, who watched Kaamelott: First Instalment 204 times.

Dedicating his record to his grandmother Juany, who passed away in 2019 before she could see Ramiro earn his Guinness World Records title, Alanis told GWR: “She was my #1 supporter and I want to remain the record holder,”

He also went on to say: “Movies teach us deep messages about life, culture, and society.” Ramiro adds, along with “helping people and those in need, which I’m very passionate about.”

Marvel fan Ramiro Alanis has watched #SpiderManNoWayHome 292 times, breaking the Guinness World Record for the "most cinema productions attended of the same film!" Full details about the record and its technicalities: https://t.co/x2knpFeIBb pic.twitter.com/15T6G1nymC — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) April 16, 2022

For the Spider-Man run to count, Alanis had to submit a ticket stub for each viewing, and statements were taken from a theatre attendant.

In a tweet, Alanis said Marvel or Sony hadn’t contacted him after his record-breaking stint but said he is already planning what record he wants to break next.