Apparently, Keanu Reeves may finally star in a Marvel movie

Rumour has it that Keanu Reeves (of The Matrix general internet obsession) will appear in an upcoming Marvel film.

A new report from Giant Freaking Robot claims that Keanu Reeves is now attached to: “a secret role for Marvel.” Now, that’s not much information to go on, and we can only guess how many different Marvel productions are in the work at once, but it’s good news for Keanu fans. Who wouldn’t want to see Keanu take on a comic classic?

According to the report: “So far, our source was able to confirm that the new project is a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as opposed to a series on Disney+. We should be seeing Keanu Reeves in an upcoming Marvel movie, and unless their plans go amiss, it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing any announcements for his part before it’s actually happening. This is one of the big Marvel secret castings.”

Don’t forget, Reeves is no stranger to comic book films, even if he hasn’t played a superhero… yet. The cult classic Constantine deviated from the source material but won over fans of the original comic.

Who knows, maybe Reeves won’t even be playing a super? The MCU has grown to almost titanic proportions, and with the increasing influence of the multiverse, the possibilities seem infinite.

Some suspect this could play out the same way that Harry Styles’ performance as Eros has: slowly, and not with his own film. Despite how important Eros will likely prove to the larger Marvel story, he has only appeared once and terribly briefly, at the end of Marvel’s Eternals. Whether Keanu will play a cosmic force from beyond like Eros or Ego, or a more traditional earthbound hero, we can’t say.

All we know is that if Keanu Reeves does make his way into Marvel, Reddit will implode.