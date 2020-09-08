After a spot of alarming news regarding microtranscations within Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red have addressed the false claims.

“Cyberpunk 2077 will have micro-transactions despite promising fans to not include any.” You might’ve seen some clickbait news along those lines regarding CD Projekt Red’s upcoming game. Please disregard the claims – Cyberpunk 2077 will not have any micro-transactions – but it’s a little more complex than that.

In addition to the standalone base game, there will be a separate online multiplayer title (shipping 2022-23) including paid features. CD Projekt Red have now clarified that only this version will offer micro-transactions.

Highly anticipated and now ‘controversial’, followers of the game have taken sides in recent events. It’s obvious that people care a lot about this game, and these extreme reactions against the now dismissed microtransactions just indicates that fans have huge expectations.

Following their recent Twitter thread, there are two distinctive opinions against CD Projekt Red; some feel betrayed, thinking that their next favourite game wants to take more money from them, and some are outraged that the developers are spending time on something that isn’t the main game.

Cyberpunk multiplayer/online, which is a separate project, will have some microtransactions, but we said that a year ago already. Like always, expect us treating your money with respect. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 7, 2020

Once again, Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t going to make cash-grab attempts at the players; the multiplayer project is separate and set to be released in two or three years. Then there’s the misconception that the game will exclude content from the main game to justify adding paid content later on. Knowing the developer and their history with the Witcher series, this is highly unlikely.

CD Projekt Red is relatively generous when compared to other developers; their spirit in giving free content and DLCs is quite refreshing in the current era of gaming. After all, they’ve treated our money with respect before – The Witcher 3 had 16 free DLCs including new quests, cosmetics, and item sets.

With multiple setbacks, we can understand the frustration fans may have at even the thought of CD Projekt Red starting a new project and furthering the delay of Cyberpunk 2077. Gamers have also seen other developers hold onto content to be released paid DLCs (thus taking away value from the base game), but this doesn’t appear to be the case here.

Microtransactions within multiplayer games usually refers to paid cosmetics and season passes, whereas the main game will still play the same. The latest communications from CD Projekt Red all point to Cyberpunk 2077 being released as scheduled on November 19th.

At the end of the day, we aren’t here to play judge-jury-executioner. We’re just here to clear up the fog and make sure the developer’s voice is heard loud and clear. Standalone games don’t cost much to maintain after release, but online multiplayer games requires funds to keep servers running and micro-transactions are just a way to keep the game alive. They’re not forced upon the player, it’s a way to metaphorically toss a coin to your developer.

But there you have it: CD Projekt Red’s next triple-A game will be the multiplayer Cyberpunk 2077 title, seperate from the main game launching in November.