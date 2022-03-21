‘The Witcher’ saga begins anew as development is announced

CD Projekt RED has announced the highly anticipated news that the next Witcher saga is currently in development!

Yes! It’s finally happening! While there have been rumours, CD Projekt RED, the developer behind Cyberpunk 2077, has just announced that the development of the next Witcher title is currently underway. As someone who has played the game three times to completion, putting hundreds of hours into it, I’m super excited!

The last title, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which won many Game of the Year awards, was released in May of 2015. The Witcher 3 was also blessed with two rich expansion packs, Heart of Stone in October 2015 and Blood and Wine in May 2016, which added tons more to the game, especially the last expansion.

Not only is the game release desired the world over, but it will be migrating from the previously used REDengine to Unreal Engine 5 as part of a long term partnership with Epic Games, arguably the more interesting element of the announcement.

This caused fans to have concerns about any exclusivity that could tie The Witcher to a specific store. The team quickly addressed this, saying, “We are not planning on making the game exclusive to one storefront.”

This still caused speculations, with some community members pointing out that ‘planning’ and ‘doing’ are very different.

Now, before you get too excited about a release date right around the corner, these games take time. Look at Cyberpunk 2077, it was announced back in 2012 released at the end of 2020 after many delays, and it still has issues even with a number of updates.

Though we have to be realistic, it still doesn’t take away from the excitement that work on the title is happening, and we’re all looking forward to hearing more about it. I know I am.