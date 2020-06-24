A string quartet in Barcelona played a concert to over 2,000 plants

After lockdowns prevented Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu opera house from running, the theatre has finally re-opened and a string quartet live-streamed their first performance to a crowded house.

And what an opening performance – although, the crowd didn’t quite go wild this time ’round because the spectators were an entire auditorium of plants and greenery.

This string quartet played to an audience of a different kind: over 2,200 plants potted plants in a packed-out auditorium.

The opera house, which first opened 173 years ago, teamed up with artist Eugenio Ampudia for the installation performance. And the best part? This performance was more than just a pretty picture, as all the plants were purchased from local nurseries and plantations. Following the event, all the plants were gifted to healthcare professionals who have been on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

Whilst the performance was both artistic and charitable in its motive, the event also paid attribute to the notion of plant music which first arose as a genre in the ’70s. Apparently, playing music for plants is beneficial as they are believed to be perceptive to feeling emotions that arise from a good tune.

We hope these plants enjoyed a very boujee night of live music.