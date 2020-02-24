It’s 2020 and we all still love our plants. Last year saw a huge burst in both indoor and outdoor plant purchasing… and let’s face it, a large amount of those plants probably never survived the year. But don’t fret; Bunnings are here with their “perfect plant promise”.

This policy has actually existed for a while, but a Bunnings post went viral on Facebook last week and people are going nuts.

Bunnings’ “perfect plant promise” is sending plant lovers into a frenzy, knowing that if they kill their plant they can go and get another one.

Bunnings has a section on their website with their “perfect plant promise” policy, and it reads as follows:

“All our plants (except seedlings) are guaranteed for 12 months. If you’re not 100% happy, return your plant (with receipt or tax invoice) and we’ll refund it.”

The refund or replacement for your plant baby will be like any other; you’ll need a receipt and a Bunnings employee will examine the plant before you can get a new one.

From one plant lover to another, please don’t go neglecting your plants knowing you can just replace it! Treat your lil plant babies with love and kindness. Avoid over-watering them, let them adapt to their surroundings and do your research on the specific type of plant. (See more care tips here!)

Buying and maintaining plants is an expensive game, so if you’re not a gardening guru it can be difficult to build your collection. Now, you can feel a bit more secure if your first attempt at a green thumb lifestyle doesn’t exactly go as planned.