Get Hitched at The Drama Wedding Chapel!

Do you want to get married by A24 in Vegas?

A24 is opening a wedding chapel in Las Vegas next week, March 14th, to promote their new film, The Drama.

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson star in the film about a couple whose relationship is tested mere days before their wedding.

A24 never ceases to go above and beyond in their marketing.

This time, they’re allowing fans to step right into the world of their film.

The Drama Wedding Chapel is perhaps the most immersive of experiences yet… this meta-marketing really is blurring the lines between fiction and reality.

So, if you’re feeling keen to hold your wedding perhaps a bit earlier than you expected, A24 are promising “a wedding that raises the stakes.”

Here’s what else they said about your potential wedding next week:

“Why not do it in Vegas? The aisle is set. The altar is dressed. There’s music, flowers, bubbles on ice, and keepsakes you won’t find anywhere else on the strip. We’ve got witnesses if you need them, a photographer to catch every second, and a few surprises that’d make even Elvis blush.”

The aforementioned “keepsakes” will likely consist of some very high end merchandise…

A24 is giving away exclusive, rare The Drama merch, modelled here by star Alana Haim and director, Kristoffer Borgli.

(Featuring Twilight-era Robert Pattinson, btw.)

What the “surprises” are, we can’t know for sure.

But if you would like to find out, you can fill in A24’s online form, and your wedding may be held at The Drama Wedding Chapel.

Book your spot here to have “a ceremony that feels spontaneous, glamorous, and just a little bit dangerous.”

https://thedramaweddingchapel.com/

Here’s the address:

2233 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89104

The Drama is set to have its theatrical release on April 3rd.