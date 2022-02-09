Aboriginal female prisoners recorded Midnight Oil hit in traditional language

A group of women from a Western Australian prison have recorded a Midnight Oil hit in their traditional language as a part of a music therapy and rehabilitation program.

The Midnight Oil song of choice, The Dead Heart, is about the Australian land being stolen from First Nations people and now for the first time ever, has been covered and recorded in Ngaanyatjarra.

The cover was produced and mixed by Midnight Oil guitarist Jim Moginie, who said “It just holds a real place in my heart because it’s so beautifully expressed. Whatever they did there in the prison is extraordinary,”.

More to come.