The Religious Discrimination Bill that would severely harm trans students has passed the lower house

After more than 10 hours of debate, the Religious Discrimination Bill has passed the House of Representatives.

Fighting to protect trans students, five Liberal MPs, Bridget Archer, Trent Zimmerman, Fiona Martin, Katie Allen and Dave Sharma spent a good portion of the debate trying to amend the bill in order to ban discrimination against gay and transgender students at religious schools.

The bill is now set to go forth to the Senate, who will then decide on whether or not to fight the amendments made to the bill.

More to come.