Madonna actually photoshopped herself onto a TikToker’s body

Madonna has shocked the world again, and this time it isn’t a wardrobe malfunction or kissing Drake onstage. It’s photoshopping at its worst.

No, this time, it’s the accusations surrounding a copyright incident where Madonna supposedly photoshopped her head onto a TikToker‘s body when promoting an album in 2015.

And we say ‘supposedly’ quite lightly. The pretty hardcore evidence is displayed in a video uploaded by TikToker Amelia Goldie.

I mean, come on…

NME revealed Madonna shared the photo when she was advertising her album ‘Rebel Heart’ in 2015. And it’s just absurd—the whole thing.

In another video (which is now unavailable), Amelia confirmed Madonna still has the photo up on her Instagram page.

People have also added their own comments on the Instagram picture to support Amelia regarding Madonna’s lack of credit, and to question the artist as to why on Earth she did it in the first place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Goldie told VICE: “I laughed and thought it was a joke then realized it was on her official account and couldn’t believe it. I was in shock.

“I told my parents and they still think it’s a joke and can’t comprehend how or why it’s happened. It’s hilarious.”

VICE also noted that Goldie reached out to Madonna via Instagram. However, she did not receive a reply. VICE’s Motherboard also contacted Madonna’s publicist and did not receive a response.

Instagram user @gallifrey.blue commented on Madonna’s 2015 post saying”Wtf this isn’t ur body“, while @tracyface said:

“There’s a watermark next to her head on the right side “nachopalooza”, which makes me think a fan-created it, and that’s their account name“.

Either way… Just. WEIRD.