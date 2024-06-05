Ash & Lace by Acustica Audio: Greatness on sale

Acustica Audio are your favourite engineers, favourite plugin manufacturer

The Cream (no pun intended) of the crop for digital processing in Plug-In form. This excellence is achieved through countless years of dedication to sourcing the rarest and most revered studio equipment to use as a guiding light for what has succeeded in the past and what tools the engineer of today needs to succeed at the sonic excellence we all strive for.

This is done by the excellent team of engineers at Acustica as well as the incredible beta tester community who work in collaboration to make sure the aforementioned sonic excellence is upheld.

Their most recent releases are very at home in the modern climate of competitive loudness.

The Lace being the first Acqua plugin suite offering a handpicked collection of top-tier hardware limiters, including revered models no longer in production.

Offering four categories with 15 classic and modern limiter emulations, a true peak mode, five dithering options, oversampling, several preamp emulations and a few other common limiter features, this

Plug-in is a one chop shop for those peaks, ensuring exceptional transparency while preserving the transients and low frequencies of your audio. A new frontier of limiting!

In a similar vein, ASH is the first Acqua plugin suite offering Classic clipping circuits from the finest, High-end converters used by the best of the best. Offering Five types of Classic and modern clipping circuits, a true peak mode, oversampling, RMS and LUFS metering all being ultra-light on your CPU and highly responsive. What more could you ask for?!

Both these plug-ins represent the very thing Acustica Audio stands for usability, accessibility and excellence. In this modern age of such a saturated plug in market, it’s rare to see these 3 words go together, usually one is at the expense of the other. So kudos to Acustica for being the difference.

Both these plug-ins are on sale now!

LACE currently retails for 189 EU and ASH for 199 EU.

Join your favourite engineers and grab them for yourself!