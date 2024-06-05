Cyndi Lauper is making headlines for a multitude of reasons in 2024

Pop Icon Cyndi Lauper drops a farewell tour, a new documentary, and a legacy in motion

The 70-year-old pop icon is gearing up for her first major tour in a decade, aptly titled “The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour.”

Kicking off in Montreal on October 18th, the 23-date North American run has sparked speculation about its finality. While Lauper herself hasn’t commented, rumours swirl about potential international dates, particularly in Australia following her upcoming performance at Glastonbury Festival.

This farewell tour coincides with the release of Lauper’s documentary, “Let The Canary Sing.” Premiering on Paramount+ on June 4th, the film promises a career-spanning exploration of the music legend.

The documentary arrives alongside news of Lauper’s partnership with Pophouse Entertainment Group, the virtual avatar company behind the groundbreaking ABBA Voyage show.

This deal hints at Lauper’s embrace of technological innovation to preserve her legacy, potentially paving the way for future live experiences featuring digital avatars.

Beyond music, Lauper continues to be a vocal advocate for various causes. She recently spoke about the importance of the Tony Award-winning musical “Kinky Boots” in promoting acceptance and hope.

She’s also been outspoken about social issues, including her reaction to the recent Supreme Court decision on abortion rights.

Cyndi Lauper’s 2024 is a whirlwind of activity, showcasing both a celebration of her illustrious career and a forward-thinking approach to her future.

Whether it’s her farewell tour (which you can check out here), the new documentary, or her innovative partnership, Lauper continues to prove she’s a force to be reckoned with.