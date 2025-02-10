Jack White Calls Out Fans Expecting Longer Shows – ‘It’s Not a Marvel Movie’

Jack White hits back at fans who feel entitled to longer shows, saying the length of a performance doesn’t define its quality

The iconic guitarist took to Instagram on Saturday (February 8) to address growing expectations around set lengths and concert productions, reminding fans that his gigs are rock shows, not flashy spectacles.

White, currently on a North American tour promoting his latest album No Name, wanted to make it clear that he’s not here to impress anyone with hours of music. “Been hearing a lot of chatter about how long our sets are ‘supposed to be’ on stage,” he posted. “As if the length of a show determines how ‘good’ it is.”

He added that he’d actually prefer to keep it short and sweet, referencing The Beatles and The Ramones, who famously played sets of around 30 minutes. “If I could, I would do the same at this moment in my performing life,” he admitted.

White wasn’t shy about calling out fans who expect a high-production, multi-hour extravaganza. “I think you’re talking about an arena laser light show with pyro, huge screens with premade videos, singers flying over the crowd, t-shirt cannons, etc. That’s not the kind of shows we’re performing,” he said.

For White, it’s all about the energy and rawness of rock. “There’s no setlist, and it’s not a Marvel movie, or a Vegas residency, it’s rock and roll and it’s a living breathing organism,” he said, making it clear that he’s focused on the music, not the theatrics.

He ended his post by thanking fans for their support, saying, “See you in the hall tonight friends, love you all so much and thank you for coming to these shows, standing in line, and paying your hard-earned money to help this train keep rolling. We are grateful, thank you.”

White’s setlists usually run between 20 to 25 songs, pulling from his entire catalog, including hits from The White Stripes and The Raconteurs. It’s a no-frills approach that keeps the focus on the music, where it belongs.