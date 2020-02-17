Adele finally confirms new album, coming later this year

After nearly 5 years, Adele’s new album is finally set to release this coming September. The album will be the fourth from the British-born singer, her last being 2015’s smash-hit 25.

The British megastar announced the news herself whilst on stage at her friend’s wedding party, where she both officiated and performed some of her classic tracks. “Expect my new album in September”, she was filmed telling guests.

In a slightly less-than-conventional way, Adele has confirmed that her fourth album will be released this coming September.

New music from the singer is rumoured to have been in the works since 2018. The forthcoming album will be an emotional representation of the struggles she has endured over the last five years.

Adele discussed the future of her music in an interview last year, stating: “This is 31…thank fucking god – 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean into it all. “For the first time in a decade, I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once.”

Jokingly, she added that her new album, 30, could be on the way: “’30’ will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up, eh”.

Check out footage from the wedding party below.