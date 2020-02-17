Run The Jewels have announced that their fourth album is finished

After months of speculation and anticipation, Run the Jewels have finally announced they have finished their new album.

Having recently deleted all his previous tweets, El-P announced on twitter, “RTJ4 is done”.

There could not have been a better Valentines Day gift for RTJ fans who have waited since their RTJ3 release back in 2016. Killer Mike, the second half of RTJ, was quick to reply to El-P’s tweet. He quickly retorted with, “Hold up! I wanna change something”. Let’s hope it’s not a lot because it has been far too long since the group’s last elephant of a record.

Late last year, El-P gave a small insight into the groups upcoming sound. He claimed the new album will be “hard as fuck,” as if RTJ weren’t hard as fuck already. There really isn’t anything quite as hard as Close Your Eyes (and count to fuck) or Blockbuster Night, Pt. 1. The New album will also reportedly feature “11 jams” and be less than 40mins in length.

This news also follows the recent announcement that RTJ will be supporting Rage Against the Machine on their upcoming world tour. Is there really a greater combination of heaviness than these two groups? No. No there isn’t.

Now it is only a waiting game before we are hit with this monolithic new music.