Adore Beauty’s ‘Makeup School’ podcast is making beauty experts out of us all

Makeup School is well and truly in session and I tell you what, I am feeling fabulous!

Okay, we’re already almost halfway through Adore Beauty’s new podcast, Makeup School, with 4 of the 10 episodes out now.

The podcast episodes are only 20-30 minutes long, making them super digestible and the dynamic between hosts Shanthi Murugan and Ross Andrewartha is to die for. Honestly, I wish the episodes were longer because I cannot get enough of these two.

I love how much fun Shanthi and Ross are having but it’s also super refreshing to hear their honest opinions about different products.

In this week’s episode, I learned all about bronzer, blush, contouring and setting makeup.

Contouring has kind of scared the heck out of me so when I heard Shanthi say that it’s not for her, I felt totally seen!

One thing I have always debated is whether or not to use both powder and setting spray to complete my look and Ross confirmed that it’s a great way to go.

The podcast makes sure it doesn’t leave anybody behind in that Ross and Shanthi are constantly referring to different options for different people. Whether you’ve got a round face or an angular face, dark skin or light skin, an oily, dry or combination complexion, Ross and Shanthi have the answers for how to apply every product.

Makeup School has been so helpful, even though I feel like I already have a little knowledge, as a makeup lover, it’s been great to get extra tips and tricks and of course, those quality brand recommendations – I’ll finally know what I’m looking for so I no longer have to wonder around makeup stores aimlessly.

Thank you Makeup School, for making a valedictorian out of me!