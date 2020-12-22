Aerolite releases dynamic single that nods to ‘Times Like This’

Sydney producer Aerolite epitomises the phrase: “people won’t remember what you said or did, they will remember how you made them feel.”

Drawing the best elements from dance, electronica, and pop, Sydney based producer Stefano Canturi is a man on a mission. Under the moniker Aerolite, the 22-year-old has been refining his craft over the past couple years and he’s just released his latest, most authentic track.

Featuring friend and hip-hop artist PZMST, Times Like This is a vibrant and transformative track that transcends genre. The two schoolmates recently discussed their creative process for the song and confirmed their chemistry as collaborators – something incredibly apparent on this latest track.

On first listen, Times Like This is a summer hit. Glittering with fluorescent electronics, the track opens with addictive and bright effects. Yet, get past this, and the wavy synths step forward to support shimmering tones and appeal to a futuristic and exciting soundscape. Aerolite navigates the melodic drama that’s dictated by PZMST’s purposeful vocals.

Whilst PSMST’s hip-hop aesthetic communicates the carpe diem ethos of the track, the dance influence remains dominant and conducive to the track’s success. Canturi has mastered the use of controlled creative decision-making. His electric trademark ceases to be stamped out by the new RnB theme. Rather, it steers the song through its most infectious moments.

“The idea of the entire song was to kind of run through the stream of consciousness on a night out,” the artist explains. “That kind of yin and yang feeling of ‘man, I don’t want to take another shot, but whatever I’m just gonna do it anyway.’ You basically put the consequences in the back of your mind.”

Originally inspired by Australian rock music, Aerolite’s admiration has grown to include producers like Deadmau5 and Skrillex. After travelling extensively overseas, he’s now realised that he feels most empowered when in front of his laptop, creating.

Times Like This has been released alongside two comparative remixes.

Enjoy all three below: