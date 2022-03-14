Alanis Morissette launches new single ahead of upcoming Aus tour

In the lead-up to her upcoming Australian tour starting in November, Alanis Morissette has released a new single, Olive Branch.

Global pop/alt-rock artist, Alanis Morissette released a powerful new single, Olive Branch on Friday. Ahead of her long-awaited Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour which starts in November, the latest single marks her first release of 2022, following last year’s cover of On the Road Again, dueted with original artist Willie Nelson.

Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill was a groundbreaking 13-track album released in 1995. It was famed for its skilful and innovative fusion of pop and alt-rock, and beloved for Morissette’s signature musical style; packed with crude and passionate vocals, as well as bold and unfiltered lyrics.

Staying true to her unique traits, Olive Branch showcases the same raw and emotional vocal stylings, paired with forthright and deeply-personal lyrics. This powerful and earnest piano ballad showcases Morissette’s spellbinding plea for forgiveness.

“And here is my olive branch. I’m so sorry, and mea culpa. I’m reaching out to make amends, I’m ready for the consequences,” she sings in the intense, heartwarming chorus.

After lengthy delays since 2021 due to COVID-related travel restrictions, we’re absolutely stoked that this much-deserved celebration of Morissette’s iconic album can finally take place on Aussie shores.

Kicking things off in Western Australia, Alanis Morissette will perform four spectacular shows across Perth, Melbourne and Sydney, along with the supporting act, Julia Stone.

Alanis Morissette 2022 Australia Tour Dates

November 5 – RAC Arena, Perth

November 8 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

November 9 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

November 11 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Listen to Olive Branch below.