Australia Unites raised over $25M for the Red Cross Flood Appeal

On Saturday, Australia’s biggest TV networks launched a stellar telethon and raised over $25M for the Australian Red Cross Flood Appeal.

Over the weekend, the Seven Network, Nine Network and Network 10 banded together for the launch of a “star-studded telethon” called Australia Unites: Red Cross Flood Appeal.

Reaching more than three million viewers, the telethon resulted in over $25 million being raised for the Australian Red Cross Flood Appeal, thanks to the generous donations of Aussies all across the nation. Thankfully, one hundred per cent of these proceeds will be allocated to supporting the families and communities affected by the recent floods across New South Wales and Queensland.

In honour of the fundraiser, the three major Aussie networks put their rivalries aside and joined forces on Saturday night to host the mega-telethon, which featured a number of the nation’s most well-known musicians, celebrities and media personalities, including Jimmy Barnes, Guy Sebastian, Vanessa Amorosi and Tones And I.

While for a serious cause, the night wasn’t without laughs. Despite the star-studded line-up, the most viral and entertaining event from the evening was the surprise pash between TV host, Grant Denyer and radio presenter, Ben Fordham, following an “unusual donation request.”

“We also just had a pledge come in earlier from another major Australian corporation that said they will donate $50,000 if I pash Fordo,” said Denyer. Shortly after, the two hosts engaged in a passionate make-out session for over three million Aussies to see.

After the heated display of affection, Denyer addressed the audience: “That just happened, Australia. If you can’t donate $5 for that you don’t know what quality entertainment is.”

Throughout the five-hour broadcast, 18,000 Australians called in, and over 340,000 visits to the Red Cross Flood Appeal site were recorded. This led to a colossal $25,249,796 worth of pledges.

Great to see Morrison asking us to donate. If only there was a way the government could gather some of our money together and distribute it in the best way possible….#AustraliaUnites — Ed (@terkey76) March 12, 2022

“I’d like to thank everyone who donated for your incredible generosity,” said Kym Pfitzner, CEO of the Australian Red Cross. “100% of the $25 million plus raised during the telethon will go in cash grants to help people impacted by the floods.”

While the telethon is over, donations are still open. You can still contribute to the Australian Red Cross Flood Appeal fundraiser by clicking here, or by calling 1800 733 276.

If you or your family have been impacted by the floods, applications for cash grants will be launching this Friday, March 18, via the Red Cross website.